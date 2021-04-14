Feedback

Bernie Madoff, Mastermind Of Nation's Largest Ponzi Scheme, Dies In Prison

By Bill Galluccio

April 14, 2021

Bernie Madoff, the man behind the nation's largest Ponzi scheme, died in prison at the age of 82. Madoff fleeced tens of thousands of clients out of as much as $65 billion over four decades.

He started his scheme in the 1970s and managed to scam 37,000 people in 136 countries before he was busted in 2008. Some of his victims were regular investors, but he also managed to defraud some big names, including Steven SpielbergKevin Bacon, and Fred Wilpon, the former owner of the New York Mets.

When the economy crashed in 2008, Madoff realized he was unable to repay his clients and told his two sons about the massive Ponzi scheme he had built. Instead of working with him to wind down the fraudulent company, they reported him to the FBI, and he was taken into custody.

He pleaded guilty to 11 federal crimes and was sentenced to 150 years behind bars, and ordered to pay $170 billion in restitution to his victims. A court-appointed trustee has recovered nearly $14 billion for the investors who were duped by Madoff.

Madoff was serving his prison sentence at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina. He was suffering from terminal kidney disease and died of natural causes.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Bernie Madoff, Mastermind Of Nation's Largest Ponzi Scheme, Dies In Prison

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.