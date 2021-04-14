Bobby Brown firmly believes that one person is to blame for both the death of ex-wife Whitney Houston and his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown.

While appearing on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk on Wednesday (April 14), the legendary entertainer shared that he blames the late Nick Gordon —Bobbi Kristina's boyfriend at the time of her death— for their fates.

“He was the only one there with both situations with my ex-wife and my daughter. And they both died the same way,” Bobby said during the conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

“So you think that he killed Whitney as well?” Willow asked, to which Bobby responded, “I believe so.”

Adrienne then followed-up by asking, “Do you think he provided Bobbi Kristina and Whitney with the drugs? How do you think that he’s culpable?”

“Yes, I think," Bobby replied. "This is my opinion of who I think this young man was, being around my daughter and being around my ex-wife, I think he was more so a provider of ‘party favors."