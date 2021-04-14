Feedback

Brittany Aldean Comments On 'Real Housewives of Nashville' Rumors

By Taylor Fields

April 14, 2021

Could we possibly be watching a Real Housewives of Nashville franchise sometime in the future? If so, it sounds like we won't be seeing Jason Aldean's wife Birttany Aldean on it.

Early this week, rumors that a Nashville Real Housewives franchise began filming made the rounds after Jana Kramer, who has admitted in the past that she auditioned for the show's Beverly Hills franchise, revealed that she started filming a new project. Others including Aldean's sister and Chuck Wicks' wife Kasi Wicks and Dee Jay Silver's wife Jenna Perdue, had also fueled the Real Housewives of Nashville fire when they shared an Instagram story that said "Let the Adventure Begin."

None of these ladies confirmed or denied the rumors, but Brittany Aldean, who was rumored to also be a part of the supposed reality show, took to her social media to put the rumors to rest — at least for her. On her Instagram stories, she said, "I've read a lot of things about myself over all these years, one being that I am a conspiracy theorist, another being that me and Jason have marital issues, and now, apparently, I'm on the Real Housewives of Nashville."

When asked by her husband Jason about the show and the rumor, Brittany responded, "Apparently, it's new. It was apparently filming going on that I am unaware of," then adding, "Fake news strikes again."

Bravo has not confirmed a Real Housewives of Nashville franchise either, but a source did tell Us Weekly that a "housewives-style show" has begun filming, including Kramer and Luke Bryan's wife Caroline. The source said, "There is a Housewives-style show filming in Nashville, that includes [Luke Bryan’s wife] Caroline Boyer and Jana Kramer on the cast," adding, "It is still being shopped around and has not been picked up yet."

Photo: Getty Images

