Chris Brown Sued By Ex-Housekeeper Over Alleged Dog Attack

Chris Brown is being sued by his former housekeeper after his dog allegedly attacked her sister.

According to People, Patricia Avila and her sister Maria recently filed a lawsuit against the "Provide" singer in Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming that when Patricia was cleaning Chris's house on December 12, 2020, one of his dogs got out and "viciously" attacked Maria.

In the lawsuit, Patricia stated, per the outlet, that prior to the date of the attack, Chris kept his dogs on a separate part of his property, "where the housekeepers could not see them or interact with them." However, on December 12, "a Caucasian shepherd, a breed which is also known as Caucasian ovcharka and can weigh anywhere from 110 to 200 lbs. — was in the backyard," People reported.

Patricia claims that when her sister entered Chris's backyard to empty the vacuum, the "proceeded to viciously attack" her, according to the lawsuit. She says she heard her sister screaming and ran outside to find Maria "covered in blood while she was screaming and crying for help," the lawsuit states. Chris then reportedly called 911.

The dog allegedly injured Maria's face, her leg and her arm. The injuries reportedly required "multiple days in the hospital and two surgeries."