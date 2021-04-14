Dana White Announces Crowd Size For McGregor-Poirier UFC 264 Rematch

UFC president Dana White announced a capacity crowd of 20,000 will be present for the upcoming UFC 264 event, which will be headlined by the third match between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 10.

"I'm so happy to finally be able to say Vegas is back," White said in a video shared on his verified Twitter account on Wednesday (April 14.) "This summer Las Vegas is back open for business and on July 10, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 100% capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that's 20,000 fans."

McGregor confirmed he signed the bout agreement for a fight at full capacity during an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani on Wednesday.

"I signed bout agreement this morning," McGregor said. "I'm going to rip this game a new a--hole July 10th. The Mac is back in Sin City! Full house!"

McGregor looks to avenge a second-round TKO loss to Poirier at UFC 257 in January, having previously defeated Poirier in their first of three scheduled fights in 2014.

White's announcement comes one day after Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced his goal to remove social distancing restrictions before May 1 and reach 100% capacity statewide as of June 1, though a statewide mask mandate will remain in tact.

UFC has held events in Vegas, Florida and Abu Dhabi ("Fight Island") during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which included either zero or limited crowd attendance.

The promotion hasn't hosted a full capacity crowd at a pay-per-view event since March 2020.

