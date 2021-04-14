Downtown Indy Needs A New Home For July 4th Fireworks

The July 4th fireworks show is at risk of being canceled for a second year.

The pandemic shut down the 2020 show, but now the annual downtown Indianapolis tradition is looking for a new home.

Owners of the Regions Tower said they will no longer be able to shoot off fireworks from the building's rooftop because of nearby residential developments.

Now, Downtown Indy Inc. is working with the Indianapolis Fire Department and pyrotechnics professionals to find a different downtown location to host the fireworks.

“We want our residents and visitors to enjoy the continuation of this annual tradition,” said Sherry Seiwert, president of Downtown Indy. “We are looking at various alternative sites throughout Downtown where world-class aerial fireworks can be safely launched not only in celebration of Independence Day, but also for upcoming celebrations, including Circle of Lights and the College Football Championship weekend."

Downtown Indy also said that it is unlikely the organization will be able to host a community viewing event this July because of social distancing recommendations. Instead, residents will be able to spread out through downtown to watch the show.

“This year, we hope to restore our special tradition of July Fourth fireworks in Downtown Indianapolis,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a statement. “As we work with partners to find a new location, we’re looking forward to inviting residents to safely enjoy the spectacle from various vantage points throughout the Downtown area.”

