Here Are Kentucky's Top 5 Tourist Attractions
By Ginny Reese
April 14, 2021
Kentucky is a state that is full of places to see and things to experience. The diverse geography harbors the perfect opportunity to get out and experience the state in a new way.
Whether you're looking to take a staycation or just wanting to get to know your state a little better, these top tourist attractions are just the places to do both.
According to Planetware.com, here are Kentucky's top-rated tourist attractions:
Kentucky Derby
Located just in Louisville, the Kentucky Derby takes place the first Sunday in May. It is known as one of horse racing's most prestigious events. You can visit Churchill Downs at 700 Central Avenue in Louisville.
Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory
The Louisville Slugger Museum is also located in Louisville, and is definitely easy to spot. A 120-foot-tall replica of Babe Ruth's Louisville Slugger is right next to the entrance. Not only will you get to see famous baseball memorabilia, but you can have fun in the batting cages, check out the pitching simulator, and climb the 17-ton limestone baseball glove. Visit the museum at 800 West Main Street in Louisville.
Daniel Boone National Forest
Daniel Boone National Forest, located in Eastern Kentucky, covers over 708,000 acres. It is bursting at the seams with sandstone cliffs, gorges, ravines, streams, and beautiful sights.
Cumberland Gap National Historical Park
Cumberland Gap National Historical Park has breathtaking overlooks, unique rock formations, and stunning waterfalls. You can explore a world inside the mountains and hike an extensive trail system that weaves through the some beautiful areas in the park.
Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historic Park
The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historic Park contains a replica of the one-room home where Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States of America, was born in 1809. Check out the historical sight at 2995 Lincoln Farm Road in Hodgenville.
