Here Are Kentucky's Top 5 Tourist Attractions

Kentucky is a state that is full of places to see and things to experience. The diverse geography harbors the perfect opportunity to get out and experience the state in a new way.

Whether you're looking to take a staycation or just wanting to get to know your state a little better, these top tourist attractions are just the places to do both.

According to Planetware.com, here are Kentucky's top-rated tourist attractions:

Kentucky Derby

Located just in Louisville, the Kentucky Derby takes place the first Sunday in May. It is known as one of horse racing's most prestigious events. You can visit Churchill Downs at 700 Central Avenue in Louisville.