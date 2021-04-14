Illinois Hail Damage Claims Exceed $394 Million In 2020

Hail damage cost $394.2 million in Illinois last year.

State Farm data show that the number of hail damage claims decreased in 2020 from its number in 2019 (down to about 332,000 claims). But the amount paid on damage increased to a whopping $3.1 billion nationally.

That includes $2.6 billion hail claims for homeowners and $477 million for auto claims.

“The threat for strong storms is often one of the first signs of spring. Hail causes common and costly storm damage to homes and vehicles across the country,” a State Farm press release reads.

Illinois was the No. 2 state in the nation in the highest hail claims, second only to Texas.

Here are the Top 5 states, and the total hail claims paid:

Texas $474.6M Illinois $394.2M Minnesota $259.2M Missouri $236.9M Colorado $207.9M

“Hail can damage roofs, gutters, and windows while denting vehicles and cracking windshields. The average homeowner claim totaled nearly $12,000 and vehicle claims averaged more than $4,300,” the State Farm press release explains of its data.

With extreme weather already happening in some areas this year (with more on the way), State Farms advises people to prepare by reviewing insurance coverage, knowing the claims process, keeping an eye on the weather and other steps.

Photo: Getty Images