Over the past few days, rumors began circulating that Jennifer Aniston made a big announced while filming the Friends reunion special last week. According to the reports, the 52-year-old actress told her former co-stars she was planning to adopt her first baby.

On Tuesday (April 13), a rep for Aniston denied the rumors. "The story is a fabrication and false," the rep told E! News.

This speculation isn't anything new for Aniston to deal with, unfortunately. The Morning Show star has dealt with constant rumors about her plans to start a family over the years. Back in 2017, she spoke to Glamour about having to constantly navigate these rumors. "If your body is in a normal moment of having had a bite or two, or you're having a moment of bloat, then there's arrows circled around your stomach, telling you that you're pregnant," she said at the time. "And it's like, actually no, it's just my body. Not that it's any of your business to begin with. Having a child, as we know, is no one's business except the couple or individual that's going through it."

Aniston also spoke out about the assumption that women who choose not to have children aren't happy in another interview with Elle. "What brings me happiness? I have a great job. I have a great family. I have great friends. I have no reason to feel otherwise. If I did, I would need to go get an attitude shift, a perspective shift," she said.

As for the Friends reunion, Aniston and her co-stars filmed the unscripted special the course of three days at Warner Brothers Studios in Los Angeles earlier this month. While no release date has been announced, the special expected to stream on HBO Max within the next few months.

Photo: Getty