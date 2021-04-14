Kane Brown Wins His First ACM Award For Video of the Year
By Taylor Fields
April 14, 2021
Kane Brown is officially an Academy of Country Music Awards winner as the country star has won his very first ACM Award for Video of the Year for his "Worldwide Beautiful" music video, ahead of Sunday's awards show.
After the exciting news was announced, Brown took to social media to show his gratitude. He shared with fans, "I was just Grateful to be nominated let alone win my FIRST ACM AWARD! Thanks @acmawards for nominating the video, the awesome writers who helped me with the song and of course the fans who listened. we got us one!!"
For Video fo the Year, Brown was up against Maren Morris' "Better Than We Found It," Miranda Lambert's "Bluebird," Dierks Bentley's "Gone" and Carrie Underwood and John Legend's "Hallelujah." Kane is also nominated in the Album of the Year category for his Mixtape Vol. 1 that he released in August of 2020.
"Worldwide Beautiful" is off of Brown's Mixtape Vol. 1 EP, and the country singer/songwriter shared the music video back in September 2020. After releasing the visual, he had told Variety of the video:
"I think it’s the biggest music video that we’ve done. And Alex (Alvga, the director) has shot so many of my videos that I just trusted him. This was one that I didn’t really get to see the treatment for. We did it in Mount Pleasant, which is 45 minutes to an hour away from Nashville, going toward Alabama, and it was awesome. But when I got there and saw that those cops had everyone pulled over, I thought that someone had really wrecked. Like, I didn’t know that that was theset. It looked like the town was literally abandoned. And then, of course, the cops were messing with me,” as they waited for it to dawn on Brown that this had all been created for him."
Photo: Getty Images