Kane Brown Wins His First ACM Award For Video of the Year

Kane Brown is officially an Academy of Country Music Awards winner as the country star has won his very first ACM Award for Video of the Year for his "Worldwide Beautiful" music video, ahead of Sunday's awards show.

After the exciting news was announced, Brown took to social media to show his gratitude. He shared with fans, "I was just Grateful to be nominated let alone win my FIRST ACM AWARD! Thanks @acmawards for nominating the video, the awesome writers who helped me with the song and of course the fans who listened. we got us one!!"

For Video fo the Year, Brown was up against Maren Morris' "Better Than We Found It," Miranda Lambert's "Bluebird," Dierks Bentley's "Gone" and Carrie Underwood and John Legend's "Hallelujah." Kane is also nominated in the Album of the Year category for his Mixtape Vol. 1 that he released in August of 2020.