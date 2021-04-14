Man Who Killed Seattle Teacher 27 Years Ago Pleads Guilty To Another Death

A man convicted of killing a Seattle teacher nearly three decades ago pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend, according to Big Country News.

Darrell A. Cloud, 51, was arrested in 2017 following the death of Candy Fealy of Spokane Valley, The Spokesman-Review reported. Investigators claim Cloud beat Fealy, causing bleeding on her brain and facial fractures, which put her into a coma. After undergoing surgery, Fealy reportedly woke up from the coma nearly a month later and wasn't able to speak.

She was able to communicate with detectives the details of her beating prior to her death in July 2016, reporters said. Authorities learned that Cloud did not cause her brain injury but did indicate to them that Cloud had hit her, according to The Spokesman-Review.

"The Spokane County Medical Examiner determined that she died from complications from bleeding on the brain and listed her manner of death as homicide," Big Country News wrote.

Cloud made headlines years ago when he was convicted in the 1994 fatal shooting of Neal Summers. He claimed the middle school teacher sexually abused him for years since he was 13, leading to a $250,000 settlement from the Seattle School District for failing to notice the pattern of abuse against him, according to the Seattle Times. He served nine years for the crime.

Cloud now faces between 102 and 136 months in prison for the crime along with 36 months of community custody, reporters said. His sentencing is scheduled for April 30.

