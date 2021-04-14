Meghan Markle Is Reportedly 'Willing To Forgive' The Royal Family

Prince Harry arrived in London on Sunday (April 11) ahead of his grandfather's funeral. Unfortunately, Meghan Markle remained in California after being advised by her physicians not to make the journey as she's currently expecting her second child.

It's no secret that Prince Harry is currently at odds with multiple members of his family, including Prince Charles and Prince William, following his and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. A source close to Harry and Meghan told the Daily Mail Meghan also didn't want to be "the center of attention" if she attended the funeral with Harry.

"Meghan said her main concern right now is supporting Harry. She said she left it up to him as to whether or not she would attend the funeral," the source continued. "Meghan said it's during these times when family should come together, put their differences aside and unite as one. She said this is what Prince Philip would want and that she's willing to forgive and move forward."

Another factor in Meghan's decision to stay home was guidance from her mother, Doria Ragland, who reportedly "insisted that Meghan stay behind and support Harry from afar." The source went on to say that "like Harry, Doria is very protective of Meghan and doesn't want to see her putting her own health at risk. Stress is the last thing Meghan needs right now."

While some have wondered whether Queen Elizabeth would be upset with Meghan for missing Prince Philip's funeral services, Meghan told the source "attending or not attending Prince Philip's funeral isn't going to change her relationship with the Queen." The Queen reportedly "understands her absence and would want her to stay safe and healthy for the baby."

Meghan believes "this is the opportune time" for Harry to "mend his relationship with his brother and his dad. She doesn't need to be there for that."

Photo: Getty