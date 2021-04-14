NBC Orders Pilot Of Demi Lovato's Eating Disorder Comedy

Demi Lovato’s comedy series focused on a group of people with eating disorders is taking its first step at NBC.

On Tuesday (April 13), The Hollywood Reporter reported that Lovato is set to star in the series, which is titled Hungry, and the network has ordered a pilot to be filmed. The series will follow "friends who belong to a food issues group and help each other as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better." The series will be written and exec produced by Will & Grace writer and Hot In Cleveland creator Suzanne Martin. Among the additional executive producers of the single-camera series include Lovato, Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and James Shin.

If Hungry gets greenlit by NBC, this will mark the former child star's first regular TV role since she starred in the 2009 Disney Channel series, Sonny With a Chance.

Lovato has been open about struggling with an eating disorder a number of times in the past. Back in 2011, the multi-talent told ABC News that she remembers compulsively overeating at the age of 8-years-old. "So, I guess, for the past 10 years I've had a really unhealthy relationship with food," she admitted, before confessing that she was bullied by her classmates, which led to her bulimia. "I was performing concerts on an empty stomach. I was losing my voice from purging."