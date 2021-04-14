Organizers Reveal New Date For Omaha's Memorial Park Concert

The Memorial Park Concert is making a comeback this year — but it’ll postpone to August.

The annual concert and fireworks show is produced by the City of Omaha and typically marks the Fourth of July. This time, however, it’s slated for Saturday, August 28.

The event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, KETV noted.

“We know you’re sad, we are too, but let’s knock this thing out of the park in 2021!” organizers said on Facebook announcing last year’s cancellation.

Organizers haven’t announced this year's lineup, but updated fans on Wednesday (April 14) about the upcoming event. They plan to be “back to a more ‘traditional’ date in 2022 and beyond,” according to an update on the Memorial Park Concert Facebook page.

The free event will kick off the music at 6 p.m., followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.

“We are so excited to get our celebration of America back on the calendar for 2021,” said Mayor Jean Stothert in a press release, explaining that the event will highlight perseverance in Omaha and honor frontline workers.

The concert is sponsored by the Omaha Parks Foundation and managed by Vic Gutman & Associates, according to KETV.