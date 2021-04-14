Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Capitol Rioter Will Not Face Charges

The Justice Department announced that charges will not be filed against the Capitol Police officer who fatally shot a rioter during the attempted insurrection on January 6.

The department released a statement detailing the chaos inside the Capitol Building as the rioters tried to make their way into the House Chamber.

"Members of the mob attempted to break through the doors by striking them and breaking the glass with their hands, flagpoles, helmets, and other objects. Eventually, the three USCP officers positioned outside the doors were forced to evacuate. As members of the mob continued to strike the glass doors, Ms. Babbitt attempted to climb through one of the doors where glass was broken out," the statement said.

That's when the officer fired a single shot, striking 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt in the left shoulder. An emergency response team with the Capitol Police responded to the shooting and began treating Babbitt. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said that the officer, who was not identified, was acting self-defense when they opened fire.

"Specifically, the investigation revealed no evidence to establish that, at the time the officer fired a single shot at Ms. Babbitt, the officer did not reasonably believe that it was necessary to do so in self-defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber," the Department of Justice said in a press release.

Photo: Getty Images