President Biden Says All U.S. Troops Will Leave Afghanistan By September 11

President Joe Biden announced that America's longest war is coming to an end. On Wednesday (April 14), Biden said that all U.S. troops will withdraw from Afghanistan by September 11.

"It is time to end America's longest war. It is time for American troops to come home," Biden said from the Roosevelt Treaty Room at the White House.

The war in Afghanistan has been going on for nearly two decades and has cost over $1 trillion. The war cost the lives of 2,200 U.S. troops and left 20,000 wounded.

The drawdown of troops is expected to begin on May 1, the date former President Donald Trump set to remove all troops from the country.

"We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan, hoping to create ideal conditions for our withdrawal and expecting a different result," Biden said. "I am now the fourth American president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility to a fifth."

Biden said that the U.S. will continue to promote peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban and will provide diplomatic support and humanitarian aid.

Photo: Getty Images