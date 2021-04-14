The Royal Family continues to remember Prince Philip following his passing last week. On Wednesday (April 14), Buckingham Palace's official Instagram account shared a never-before-seen photo of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip alongside seven of their great-grandchildren.

In the photo, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip sit on a green couch surrounded by almost all of their great-grandchildren, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Mia Tindall and Lena Tindall. In the years after the photo was taken, Her Majesty and Prince Philip saw three more great-grandchildren join their family—Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, August Brooksbank, and Lucas Tindall. Later this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will welcome the couple's eleventh great-grandchild.

"The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018," the caption reads. The sweet family photo photo was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge.