Prince Harry made the journey back to London over the weekend in order to attend his late grandfather's funeral. Meghan Markle remained in California. As the Duchess of Sussex is currently expecting the couple's second child, she was advised by her doctors not to make the international journey.

According to a royal source, Queen Elizabeth isn't upset with Meghan for missing Prince Philip's funeral services. "It was always a given that Harry would return to England for his grandfather's passing," the source told People. Meghan and Harry "were in contact with the Queen" after Philip's passing, as well. "Meghan expressed condolences. The Queen understands why she can't travel at the moment," the source explained.

Harry has been in quarantine at his Frogmore Cottage home on the grounds of Windsor Castle since he arrived in the U.K. Shortly after his arrival, he released a loving tribute to his grandfather. "My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next," the emotional statement begins.

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end," Harry continued. "He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!'

"So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts," he wrote.

Prince Philip's funeral services will be held at St. George's Chapel on the Windsor Castle grounds on Saturday (April 17).

