Reba McEntire Postpones 2021 'Reba: Live In Concert' Tour Dates

By Taylor Fields

April 14, 2021

Fans wanting to see Reba McEntire live in concert this year will have to wait just a little bit longer. The country icon announced that she has postponed her 2021 arena tour dates.

In a statement on social media, McEntire explained that although she tried holding off as long as possible whether or not to delay her 2021 "Reba: Live In Concert" dates, she had to make the decision to do so. But, she did reveal that dates have already been rescheduled for early 2022, except for one date in St. Paul, MN, which has been cancelled completely (which fans will be able to receive a refund for). Read her full statement:

"We’ve waited as long as we possibly could to make a decision, but unfortunately we’re not going to be able to play our 2021 Reba: Live In Concert dates. As much as I wish we could get back out on the road, it’s just not possible yet. However, don’t worry…we are going to reschedule the dates for 2022. We cannot wait to get back out on the road and bring you our brand new show! If you’ve got your tickets, hang on to them – they’ll be good for the new dates. The only show that won’t be possible to reschedule is our July 16, 2021 St. Paul, MN date. Tickets for this show will be refunded."

Reba added, "I’ve got some big news coming later this year that I hope will be worth the wait for all of us! Stay tuned for some exciting announcements on tour, music and more coming soon."

See Reba McEntire's new 2022 arena tour dates below:

Photo: Getty Images

