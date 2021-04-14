See When Gov. Sisolak Aims To Have Nevada Fully Reopened At 100% Capacity

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak aims to have the entire state reopened at 100% capacity within two months, reported 8 News Now.

Governor Sisolak announced during a news conference that he set a goal of having every Nevada county fully reopened by June 1st.

He stated, "I am pleased to announce that I am confident every county in the state of Nevada will be able to fully reopen at 100% capacity by June 1st."

The state will hand over control to local counties on May 1st.

The Proposed Local Mitigation and Enforcement Plan set by Clark County states:

"Large Gatherings can be approved 120 days out if there are less than 1,250 reported cases per week and the 14-day average percent positivity is less than 6%"