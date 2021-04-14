See When Gov. Sisolak Aims To Have Nevada Fully Reopened At 100% Capacity
By Ginny Reese
April 14, 2021
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak aims to have the entire state reopened at 100% capacity within two months, reported 8 News Now.
Governor Sisolak announced during a news conference that he set a goal of having every Nevada county fully reopened by June 1st.
He stated, "I am pleased to announce that I am confident every county in the state of Nevada will be able to fully reopen at 100% capacity by June 1st."
The state will hand over control to local counties on May 1st.
The Proposed Local Mitigation and Enforcement Plan set by Clark County states:
"Large Gatherings can be approved 120 days out if there are less than 1,250 reported cases per week and the 14-day average percent positivity is less than 6%"
Sisolak: We aim to fully reopen all Nevada counties at 100% capacity by June 1 #8NN pic.twitter.com/16I5LOypHe— 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) April 14, 2021
Governor Sisolak stated, "We will do whatever we can to help counties get there." He even mentioned removing social distancing mandates next month.
Governor Sisolak explained:
"To be clear, this does not mean that social distancing will no longer exist in the state. Every health official will agree that it’s still an important prevention tool. This just means that the state will no longer be setting the requirements. That authority will also now transition to the counties so they can make decisions based on what works best for their local jurisdictions."
Not everyone believes this is a smart move, however. Dr. Robin Titus, Nevada Assembly minority leader wrote in a statement:
"This is a political calculation amid the most progressive and partisan session in history. Obviously, this is not based on the supposed science that we’ve been using for the past year and instead on re-election efforts."
Photo: Getty Images