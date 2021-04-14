Texas Ends Waiver To Renew Driver's License, Registration On April 14

Texas drivers who haven't renewed their license, registration, and vehicle title are running out of time.

In May 2020, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a waiver on several vehicle-related requirements because of the pandemic, but that grace period is ending on Wednesday, April 14. Starting at midnight, drivers with expired licenses, registrations, and titles risk penalties if they're pulled over.

Drivers can renew their paperwork either online, through the mail, or in person.

Online: Visit TxDMV.gov or www.Texas.gov. This is the quickest and least expensive way to renew. You can save $1 if you renew online. Online renewal is available up to nine months past your registration expiration date.

Mail: Return the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment and other required information to your county tax assessor-collector.

In Person: For vehicle registrations, contact your county tax office. For license renewals, visit the Texas DPS website and schedule an appointment with a local office.

Some drivers are reporting long wait times for license renewal appointments at DPS locations. Drivers with expired licenses can request a temporary license if their appointment is on or after April 15. Requests can be made on the DPS Contact Us page. In the "questions" section, write that you a requesting an temporary license and give the date of your appointment.

Photo: Getty Images