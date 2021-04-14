Feedback

These Are The Safest Cities In Indiana In 2021

By Anna Gallegos

April 14, 2021

How safe do you feel in your town?

44% of Hoosiers said they feel highly concerned about their safety while 48% of Indiana residents said they felt safe in the state, according to data from Safewise.com.

The good news is that crime rates in Indiana are falling and are now slightly below the national average. The violent crime rate in Indiana for 2021 are 3.7 incidents per 1,000 people while property crime is 19.7 incidents per 1,000 people.

But crime doesn't effect all of the state equally. Safewise crunched the numbers to find out which cities are the safest. They are:

  1. Zionsville
  2. Westfield
  3. Carmel
  4. Fishers
  5. West Lafayette
  6. Crown Point
  7. Noblesville
  8. Brownsburg
  9. Greenfield
  10. Munster


The ratings are based on crime rates calculated from FBI data.

Zionsville took the #1 spot because it only reported four violent crimes happening in the city last year. All of them were aggravated assaults. Zionsville also recorded less than 100 cases if larceny-theft, a property crime.

Noblesville is considered one of the most improved cities on the list because its property crime rates dropped from 13.2 incidents per 1,000 people in 2017 to 9.3 incidents per 1,000 people in 2019.

How does your city stack up? You can see the full list of Indiana cities here.

Photo: Getty Images

