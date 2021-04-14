Sometimes inspiration hits when you least expect it. For Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump, that was seeing Josie And The Pussycats on the big screen in 2001.

To celebrate the iconic film's 20th anniversary, the Fall Out Boy bassist revealed how the movie influenced the band's 2007 hit “Thnks Fr Th Mmrs."

“After From Under The Cork Tree, we went and saw the movie Josie And The Pussycats,” Wentz explained on his radio show. “Me and Patrick were at it, and I was like, ‘Whoa, who wrote the music for this? Because it sounds like punk music written by somebody who’s never heard punk music before. We need them to produce the next album.’ And it was Babyface.”

Fall Out Boy got connected with the R&B singer, and he ended up producing the Infinity on High single.

Elsewhere on the show, Wentz reflected on Kim Kardashian starring in the song's video.

“I remember we had Kim Kardashian in the video for this song,” he recalled. “It’s just so interesting when you look back on that moment and you’re like, ‘This is the last moment Fall Out Boy interacted in public with Kim Kardashian where we had the same amount of fame as her. It’s funny when you look back at this stuff. Thanks for the memories, Kim.”

Revisit the “Thnks Fr Th Mmrs" video below.