Feedback

'Watch The Sound With Mark Ronson' Docuseries To Premiere In July

By James Dinh

April 14, 2021

If you ever wanted a glimpse at Mark Ronson's winning studio formula, then Apple TV+’s newly-announced Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson docuseries is your answer.

On Tuesday (April 13), the streaming giant announced the upcoming series, which will explore technology in music with appearances from Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Adrock, Mike D from the Beastie Boys and Charli XCX. Set for premiere on July 20, 2021, the six-part series will follow the super-producer "as he uncovers the untold stories behind music creation and the lengths producers and creators are willing to go to find the perfect sound."

At the end of each episode, Ronson will unveil an original song using the very technology that he will share insight about, including reverb, synth autotune, drum machines, sampling and distortion. Watch the Sound with Mark Ronsons follows the release of recent music documentaries on Apple TV+, including, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, Beastie Boys Story and Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You.

Photo: Getty Images

Mark Ronson

Chat About 'Watch The Sound With Mark Ronson' Docuseries To Premiere In July

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.