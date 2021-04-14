'Watch The Sound With Mark Ronson' Docuseries To Premiere In July

If you ever wanted a glimpse at Mark Ronson's winning studio formula, then Apple TV+’s newly-announced Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson docuseries is your answer.

On Tuesday (April 13), the streaming giant announced the upcoming series, which will explore technology in music with appearances from Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Adrock, Mike D from the Beastie Boys and Charli XCX. Set for premiere on July 20, 2021, the six-part series will follow the super-producer "as he uncovers the untold stories behind music creation and the lengths producers and creators are willing to go to find the perfect sound."

At the end of each episode, Ronson will unveil an original song using the very technology that he will share insight about, including reverb, synth autotune, drum machines, sampling and distortion. Watch the Sound with Mark Ronsons follows the release of recent music documentaries on Apple TV+, including, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, Beastie Boys Story and Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You.