Where To Find The Best Pecan Pie Around Nashville

Who among us doesn't get a little excited whenever they see the pecan pie sitting on a dessert table? From potlucks to Thanksgiving dinner, pecan pie is a staple at every Southern get-together. Thankfully, there's no shortage of bakeries in Music City where you can find the most traditional takes or a twist on the classic pie.

Here are some of the restaurants and bakeries serving up the best pecan pies around Nashville.

Sweet Creations

This Jefferson Street staple may serve up a wide variety of pie, but it is best known for its pecan pie. Each treat is made fresh daily at Sweet Creations and comes in three-inch and nine-inch sizes. If you want a slice but are still craving a bit of chocolate, don't worry! They even have a chocolate chip pecan pie for those guests who want a bit of both.