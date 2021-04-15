1 Dead After North Carolina Bridge Collapses In Outer Banks

A portion of an old bridge in the Outer Banks of North Carolina collapsed Wednesday (April 14) afternoon, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured. The collapse sent the section of the bridge falling 110 feet into the Oregon Inlet below, OBX Today reports.

According to Dare County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jeff Derringer, workers were attempting to dismantle a portion of the old Herbert C. Bonner Bridge when it suddenly fell into the water around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The news outlet reports that the collapsed section, which was also the highest point of the old Bonner Bridge, was the last to be demolished.

One person was killed during the bridge collapse and another was seriously injured, according to OBX Today which first reported the story. A person was reportedly standing on the bridge at the time. The identities of the individuals involved were not announced as authorities were still notifying family members.

No other information has been released as of noon Thursday.

Workers began demolishing the bridge in 2019 after the Marc Basnight Bridge was constructed alongside it. The original bridge was built in the early 1960s and the southern end is in the process of being converted into a fishing pier for public use.

Photo: Getty Images