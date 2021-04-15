2 Lions At Pittsburgh Zoo Test Positive For COVID-19

Two female lions at the Pittsburgh Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19.

Zoo staff confirmed the lionesses displayed symptoms linked to the coronavirus such as coughing and diarrhea before they and the other four lions at the facility underwent tests, WPXI reports.

The other four lions at the Pittsburgh Zoo are reported to be healthy as of Thursday (April 15) afternoon.

Staff members believe the two lions may have contacted COVID-19 after exposure to an asymptomatic zoo employee.

“The risk of infection between zoo animals and guests is very low,” said Dr. Barbara Baker, President & CEO of the Pittsburgh Zoo, via WPXI. “We do not allow any of our visitors to come within close proximity to any of our cats.”

The Pittsburgh Zoo said the lions are expected to make a full recovery. Baker told TribLIVE there is no evidence that wild or domestic cats can play a significant role in spreading COVID-19 to humans and "all animals and staff are being closely monitored," as has been the case throughout the ongoing pandemic.

The news comes days after two tigers at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk tested positive for COVID-10, while a third that experienced mild respiratory symptoms is still being tested, the Washington Post reports.

Last year, four lions and four tigers at the Bronx Zoo in New York City also tested positive for COVID-19 and made a full recovery, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society.

Photo: Getty Images