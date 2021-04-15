Adam Levine Unveils 'Lord Of The Rings'-Inspired Silver Hair

Adam Levine has a brand-new hairdo.

On Tuesday (April 13), the Maroon 5 frontman, 42, took to Instagram to share an impulse. "I think I wanna bleach my hair a Gandolf white-ish silver…," he wrote and he followed through on his instinct. Rocking an ashy blonde/silver shade, Levine returned hours later to show off the look that was a little more "Vampires" than Lord of the Rings with a series of selfies. In a follow-up clip, Levine played another character by sharing a pirate impression. "Top of the morning to ya. Ready to face another day. Argh!" he said in an Irish accent.

This isn't the first time that Levine has lightened his hair. Longtime M5 fans probably remember when he debuted a new shade in 2014 by posting a mirror selfie with his then-fiancée and now-wife Behati Prinsloo. He also rocked platinum blonde color in June 2018.

Back in 2018, Levine told Jimmy Kimmel that Prinsloo loves his lighter locks. “I ran it by her, because I want her to want to…," he said, before looking off to the in-studio audience. "So of course, but why would you do anything that would put you in a less than advantageous position when it came to the person that you want to want to sleep with you? You want that from them."