All Time Low will be headlining the third annual Sound Mind Mental Health Music Festival next month, and the band's prepping a special acoustic set for the occasion.

"LIVE music? Supporting free mental health resources and programs? Doesn't get much better than that," the band tweeted about the show.

Fitz and The Tantrums, lovelytheband, Charlotte Lawrence, Matthew Logan Vasquez of Delta Spirit, Ian Sweet and more are also set to play the festival.

“The collective trauma the world has experienced due to the pandemic has awoken us to our shared humanity along the spectrum of mental health,” Sound Mind Live Executive Director Chris Bullard said in a statement. “As the physical threats of the pandemic begin to wane, now it is more important than ever to foster empathy and open dialogue around mental health so we can heal without battling stigma or a lack of knowledge on these issues."

The Sound Mind Mental Health Music Festival is set to take place May 20 at Ventura County Fairgrounds and will be set up as a socially distanced, drive-in event. It will also be streaming live at 6pm PT via Consequence of Sound's YouTube and Facebook channels.

