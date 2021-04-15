Black Sabbath's 'Sabotage' Gets Super Deluxe Vinyl Box Set

Additionally, Black Sabbath’s Sabotage super deluxe comes with a 60-page book of sleeve notes for the CD box set, with the vinyl bearing a 40-pager. The book contains stories from the band about the album, rare photos, press and media coverage of the project, as well as a Madison Square Garden concert book and poster from their 1975 jaunt.

As fans know, Sabotage still brings back bittersweet memories for the members of the band. In January 2019, Tommy Iommi clearly recalled the “nightmare” of making the record amid the band's legal dispute with businessman Patrick Meehan.

“Oh, it was a nightmare,” Iommi told Metal Hammer. “We’d get a writ and we’d end up having to go into bloody court in the morning, all dressed up, then try to get back to the studio afterwards to carry on working. It was hard to come up with things. You had to have two heads.”

Photo: Getty Images