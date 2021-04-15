CDC Panel Requests More Information On Johnson & Johnson's COVID Vaccine

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met on Wednesday (April 14) to discuss the decision to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. Earlier in the week, the CDC and FDA urged states to stop using the single-shot vaccine after six women developed rare blood clots. One of the women died, and four others are still recovering. The sixth woman has since been released from the hospital.

Two additional cases were revealed during the meeting. One case included a seventh woman who was diagnosed with blood clots, though, unlike the other women, those clots did not form in her brain. The other involved a 25-year-old male who was diagnosed with the condition during the clinical trial.

After reviewing the available data, the CDC committee decided against lifting the pause and requested more information as they try to determine if the blood clots were linked to the vaccine.

"We do need to better understand the risk, which we know is going to be very rare, very low, but we really don't know exactly how low," Dr. Beth Bell, a member of the advisory panel and a clinical professor in the department of global health at the University of Washington in Seattle, said during the meeting.

The committee will reconvene next week to discuss the matter further.

Photo: Getty Images