Colts Safety Shows Off Singing Voice In Disney Lullaby To His Daughter

By Anna Gallegos

April 15, 2021

Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon is quite the singer.

The NFL rookie and new dad shared a heartwarming video of him soothing his baby girl by singing Phil Collin's You'll Be In My Heart.

Blackmon wrote on Twitter that the song from the Disney movie "Tarzan" was already his daughter Zella Love Blackmon's favorite lullaby. Zella was born on April 7.

Blackmon's partner Zona Kinnaman wrote on TikTok "he learned this specific Disney song for her and sings to her every night... my ovaries are screaming🥺" when she first shared the video.

Collins originally wrote the song as a lullaby to his daughter, Lily, so it was the perfect song for the pro football player to sing for his little girl.

Other Colts players took to social media to congratulate Blackmon on his growing family.

"Congratulations on the little one @JumpManJu32! Now the real work starts man. That little girl is going to change your world and make you a better man. Welcome to the girl dad club. Keep singing and loving your beautiful little girl," linebacker Darius Leonard wrote on Twitter.

Blackmon completed his first season with the Colts after they drafted him in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft. He finished the season with 42 total tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and six pass breakups in 15 games.

Photo: Julian Blackmon / Twitter

