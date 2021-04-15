Colts Safety Shows Off Singing Voice In Disney Lullaby To His Daughter

Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon is quite the singer.

The NFL rookie and new dad shared a heartwarming video of him soothing his baby girl by singing Phil Collin's You'll Be In My Heart.

Blackmon wrote on Twitter that the song from the Disney movie "Tarzan" was already his daughter Zella Love Blackmon's favorite lullaby. Zella was born on April 7.

Blackmon's partner Zona Kinnaman wrote on TikTok "he learned this specific Disney song for her and sings to her every night... my ovaries are screaming🥺" when she first shared the video.

Collins originally wrote the song as a lullaby to his daughter, Lily, so it was the perfect song for the pro football player to sing for his little girl.