Gov. Gives Very New England Response To When Mask Mandate Will Be Lifted

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu provided an update on when his state's mask mandate will be lifted in a way many New Englanders will understand: "wicked soon."

Gov. Sununu addressed the question during a virtual event with the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth, though he didn't specify an exact date of when that would be, CBS Boston reports.

“The mask mandate will be ending very, very, very, very soon. We’re there. We’re really there. I can’t tell you exactly what date it’s going to be. But I think the term we use in New Hampshire is wicked soon,” Gov. Sununu said.

New Hampshire currently has a mask mandate in place that requires all individuals age 5 and over to wear a mask in public when they're unable to maintain social distance. All New Hampshire residents over 16 are currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, which has provided a better case for considering lifting the state's mask mandate.

Sununu said his office analyzes mask mandate data every three weeks and will make a decision based on the state's findings.

The state of New Hampshire announced 412 new COVID-19 cases and an average of 440 cases per day during its most recent 7-day period on April 14.

