Here's Why Women Donned Witches Hats Outside Michigan Capitol

Something was brewing outside the Capitol building in Michigan on Wednesday (April 14).

Referencing a GOP official’s previous comments, a group of women rallied with witch hats and broom sticks in tow.

Michigan GOP Chairman Ron Weiser previously dubbed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson “witches.” He also said Democrats should be “burned at the stake,” among other comments that were captured on video about two weeks ago, Fox 17 reports.

Fox 17 and CNN reported that Weiser said in a tweet that he “should have chosen my words more carefully.” Weiser apparently limits who can view his tweets, as of Thursday (April 15).

That’s what inspired the group to don witch costumes outside the state government building.

Bridget Huff, an organizer and activist, explained to Fox 17:

“It’s really just a rally to support the ‘witches from Michigan,’ as they’ve been labeled, to show that we’re not going to run from name-calling. That kind of thing is only going to embolden us to stand together stronger and to get louder. These aren’t gaffes. These aren’t off-the-cuff remarks. These are deliberate, insulting things done over and over again in this state...You can call us names but we’re just going to own it...We stand with the Witches from Michigan.”