Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Announce Breakup: Read Their Statement

Word on the street is true: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are no more.

After the former couple was hit with breakup rumors in March, the two, who started dating in 2017 and became engaged in 2019, have come forward to announce their separation. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children," they said in an exclusive statement via TODAY. "Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Their joint announcement arrives days after Lopez was seen without her engagement ring on, pushing the breakup rumors to new heights. When Lopez and Rodriguez were hit with the initial batch of rumors, they responded with a strategic statement, saying, "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things." Part of that process included the former baseball player flying to Dominican Republic, where the star was shooting Shotgun Wedding, her upcoming romantic comedy with Josh Duhamel.

Despite their breakup, it's clear that both stars found a connection through their romance as they remained each other's biggest cheerleaders in recent years. "He's brought something to my life that I've never had before, which is an unconditional support and love, kind of a matching of twin souls," Lopez said of A-Rod in 2018. "That's a different thing for me — now I know what it's like to be with me. He works as much as I do, he's kind of as driven as I am.