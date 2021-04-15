Lance Bass Says 'Bye To Basic' With Hard Seltzer Team-Up, Hotline

Lance Bass wants to level up your summer with a new partnership with brewing company New Belgium's latest line: Fruit Smash Hard Seltzer.

On Wednesday (April 14), the *NSYNC bandmate's new campaign with the brand was announced, which sees him say goodbye to life's "basic" moments, as per their "Say Bye to Basic" hotline. Up until April 24, fans can call 1-833-UNBASIC (1-833-862-2742) to learn more about the 100 calorie drink, which comes in three flavors: Pink Lemonade, Berry Blast and Tropical Punch. Bass will speak directly to fans on the line on Friday between 3:00-3:30 PM ET. Additionally, callers will get the chance to win an $850 Visa gift card sweepstakes to purchase a year's worth of the newly-announced drink.

"I’m super excited to be teaming up with Fruit Smash, a new hard seltzer made with real fruit juice that knows how to party," Bass told Billboard. "While skinny seltzer cans are so 2020, there’s nothing basic about Fruit Smash! To celebrate the launch, we’ve teamed up to launch the Say Bye To Basic hotline, so everyone can say goodbye to the basic things in their lives, like DIY frosted tips – my personal quarantine fail, honestly don’t try it! – and enjoy a smashing summer with Fruit Smash."