Louisiana Fire Dept. Raises Funds For 'FIDO Bags' To Save Pets During Fires

When responding to a house fire, firefighters usually have everything they need to protect any human victims and keep them safe until they can get further treatment. But what about any pets that may be rescued? While firefighters have a history of saving furry friends, one department hopes to take it a step further and have emergency kits ready to use in the case of a pet rescued from the blaze, KATC reports.

Lafayette Fire Department has partnered with SpayNation for Dogs and Cats for a campaign, SOLA Giving Day, to raise money for "FIDO Bags," an emergency kit to provide quick treatment to any animal they save from the flames. The bags would include oxygen masks of varying sizes to suit whatever animal needs treatment as well as burn sheets, bandages, rinsing saline, protective restraints, and more.

"The mission of our fire department is to save life and property, pets included," said Alton Trahan of the Lafayette Fire Department. "Readily access to the specialized equipment in the FIDO Bags would be a tremendous asset to providing aid to a pet with smoke inhalation."

The campaign was started by Paula Stude, executive director of SpayNation, after she was influenced by her own house fire.

"My wish for every firehouse to have FIDO Bags is partly personal," said Stude. "Years ago, my family experienced a devastating house fire. Our cat, Vita, did not survive. The image of the firefighter carrying her lifeless body with such grace and compassion will always be seared in my heart."

Any funds raised will be split between the FIDO Bags and vouchers for pet owners needing financial assistance for spaying and neutering services. To donate, visit SOLA Giving Day's website here. The campaign runs through May 6.

Photo: Getty Images