New 'Corpse Flower' In Full Bloom At Nashville Zoo

"The stink is back" at the Nashville Zoo thanks to the new "corpse flower" that has bloomed, Fox 17 reports. The unique bloom is a beautiful sight to behold, but the pungent odor that comes along with it is shocking. Like the nickname suggests, the scent of this flower has been compared to rotting flesh.

The zoo made headlines last fall with its previous corpse flower, but the current bloom is a different species.

"We had a rare chance to display a corpse flower last October when Vanderbilt University donated one to the Zoo," said David Farrow, horticulture manager for Nashville Zoo. "This new one is a different variety. Not quite as big but smells just as foul."