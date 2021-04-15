New 'Corpse Flower' In Full Bloom At Nashville Zoo
By Sarah Tate
April 15, 2021
"The stink is back" at the Nashville Zoo thanks to the new "corpse flower" that has bloomed, Fox 17 reports. The unique bloom is a beautiful sight to behold, but the pungent odor that comes along with it is shocking. Like the nickname suggests, the scent of this flower has been compared to rotting flesh.
The zoo made headlines last fall with its previous corpse flower, but the current bloom is a different species.
"We had a rare chance to display a corpse flower last October when Vanderbilt University donated one to the Zoo," said David Farrow, horticulture manager for Nashville Zoo. "This new one is a different variety. Not quite as big but smells just as foul."
CORPSE ALERT - THE STINK IS BACK! ☠️ We have a new corpse flower blooming in our Aviary. This is a different variety...Posted by Nashville Zoo on Thursday, April 15, 2021
According to the zoo, the corpse flower, the scientific name of which is Amorphophallus konjac, grows up to 6 feet tall and can bloom about 3 feet wide every few years. The new corpse flower is on loan from a private collection in Franklin and is around 13 years old. It is housed in the Aviary, where visitors can usually find their favorite zoo residents. For now, though, it's home to the unique bloom.
"The Aviary will be open for the next few days just for the corpse flower, so if you've been missing Emmett the sloth & his bird friends, this weekend would be a great time to visit!"
The bloom won't last for long, with the zoo saying it will wilt within the next few days. So if you want a chance to see the beautiful flower accompanied by a putrid smell, you better hurry. Facial coverings are suggested at the zoo, not required, but maybe it can help mask the smell.
Photo: Getty Images