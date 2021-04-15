Off-Duty Cop Saves Trapped Woman After Car Plunges Into El Portal Canal

“I went ahead and activated my emergency equipment, went around, and then I saw people running. And a lady tells me, ‘There’s a car in the water and there’s someone inside!’” Lopez told Local 10 on Wednesday (April 14). “So I stripped off my gun belt and I went down the embankment. I went up and over, and I went down the embankment and, you know, luckily the car stayed floating long enough that we could get her out.”

Reporters said Anderson, who watched her car get lifted from the canal, said she was grateful for Lopez and the first responders who came to the scene.

“I want to thank the rescue and everything for coming into the water and getting me,” she said.

"You do what you have to do, and thank God that everything worked out," Lopez said. "She was nervous. I mean, apparently she had just gotten that car. I felt bad for her."

El Portal Police Chief David Magnussen praised the 35-year law enforcement veteran for his quick action. Reporters also learned he called fire rescue to the scene, too, speeding up their arrival.

“He went sliding down the embankment (and) he was able to get to the woman,” Magnusson said. “The window was open, fortunately, and he pulled her out through the window.”

No word on whether anyone was cited for the original crash.

Photo: Getty Images