Off-Duty Officer Rescues Young Family Trapped In Burning Car
By Sarah Tate
April 15, 2021
A mother and her two small children are alive today thanks to the recent quick thinking of an off-duty Tennessee corrections officer, Fox 17 reports. Northeast Correctional Complex Officer Leon Odom was declared a hero after he saved the young family from their burning vehicle on Friday (April 9).
Officer Odom received widespread recognition after the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) shared the harrowing story on its Facebook page. According to the post, Odom watched as a vehicle swerved across a highway before hitting two trees and bursting into flames.
That's when he went to work, immediately running to the vehicle. He found that the female driver was unconscious and two young children were in the back of the car. With the help of another bystander, the two were able rescue the first child from a carseat. The heat from the intense fire began melting the carseat of the second child, but he was able to get them out as well. Finally, he went back to rescue the driver, bringing all three passengers to safety.
"I'm no hero. I imagine anyone who was in my shoes would have done the same," said Odom. "More than anything, I'd just like to ask everyone to keep those two little girls in your prayers."
The mother and two children sustained severe burns during the incident, Fox 17 reports, but they're expected to make a full recovery.
The TDOC said that while this was a heroic tale, it is indicative of the mindset of their corrections officers.
"When a crisis hits, reacting with a cool, calm head is just part of the job for TDOC officers," the post read. "Whether it is an emergency inside our operation or in our communities, time and time again, TDOC professionals have responded."
Photo: Getty Images