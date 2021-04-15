Off-Duty Officer Rescues Young Family Trapped In Burning Car

A mother and her two small children are alive today thanks to the recent quick thinking of an off-duty Tennessee corrections officer, Fox 17 reports. Northeast Correctional Complex Officer Leon Odom was declared a hero after he saved the young family from their burning vehicle on Friday (April 9).

Officer Odom received widespread recognition after the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) shared the harrowing story on its Facebook page. According to the post, Odom watched as a vehicle swerved across a highway before hitting two trees and bursting into flames.

That's when he went to work, immediately running to the vehicle. He found that the female driver was unconscious and two young children were in the back of the car. With the help of another bystander, the two were able rescue the first child from a carseat. The heat from the intense fire began melting the carseat of the second child, but he was able to get them out as well. Finally, he went back to rescue the driver, bringing all three passengers to safety.