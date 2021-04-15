Prince Philip Was 'Extremely Fond’ Of Prince Harry Despite Family Drama

Despite rumors to the contrary, Prince Harry maintained a close bond with his grandfather, Prince Philip, until his passing last week. Though some people speculated the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was upset over his grandson's decision to step down from his royal duties, Prince Philip was actually believed to be quite fond of Prince Harry.

The pair "had a very close relationship,” a source told Us Weekly. “Whilst they may not have been able to communicate during the final year or so of his life, Philip thought extremely fondly of his grandson and vice versa.”

Harry's admiration for his grandfather was clear in the emotional tribute he released in the days after his death. “My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm — and also because you never knew what he might say next,” he wrote. “He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.”

“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage," Harry said. "While I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’"

“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts," the Duke of Sussex fondly continued, ending his statement with “Per Mare, Per Terram," the motto of the Royal Marines.

Unfortunately, Harry was unable to be with his grandfather before his passing as he's been living in California for the past year. “Harry feels guilty for not being there to say goodbye to Prince Philip in person,” another insider told Us Weekly.

Though Harry wasn't there for Philip's final moments, he arrived in the U.K. last weekend in order to attend the funeral services. He's currently undergoing a five-day quarantine period at his Frogmore Cottage home.

