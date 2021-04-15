Selena Day: Where To Celebrate The Queen Of Tejano In DFW

Friday, April 16, is officially Selena Day in Texas.

Former Governor George W. Bush declared that April 16, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez's birthday, would forever be known as Selena Day to honor the late Tejano singer.

Selena was killed on March 31, 1995, when she was only 23. Despite her young age and early demise, she became one of the most influential Latino artists of all time.

On what would have been Selena's 50th birthday, Dallas-Fort Worth continues to honor her legacy with lookalike contests and by partying to her music. Here's what's happening:

Friday, April 16:

The Mexican Sugar restaurants in Plano and Las Colinas will sell a cocktail inspired by the singer all day long. Como La Flor will have jalapeño-infused Lunazul Blanco, agave, lemon, St. Germain elderflower liquor and a hibiscus ice cube.

Legacy Hall in Plano is hosting a Selena Day celebration with pizza, margaritas, and a screening of the 1997 movie starring Jennifer Lopez . The movie starts at 12:30 p.m. The event is free.

Jaxon Beer Garden in Dallas is hosting a 50th birthday celebration with live music from tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda and a costume contest. They will also be selling specialty cocktails. The party starts at 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 17:

Addison After Dark is hosting its Fiesta Noche. There will be mariachis and folklorico starting at 6 p.m. Bidi Bidi Banda will perform at 9 p.m., and there will be a Selena lookalike contest, too. Food trucks and drinks will also be available at the outdoor event.

Photo: Getty Images