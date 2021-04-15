Selena Day: Where To Celebrate The Queen Of Tejano In San Antonio

Friday, April 16, is officially Selena Day in Texas.

Former Governor George W. Bush declared that April 16, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez's birthday, would forever be known as Selena Day to honor the late Tejano singer.

Selena was killed on March 31, 1995, when she was only 23. Despite her young age and early demise, she became one of the most influential Latino artists of all time.

On what would have been Selena's 50th birthday, San Antonio continues to honor her legacy with lookalike contests and by partying to her music. Here's what's happening:

Thursday, April 15:

Brass Monkey is hosting its 7th Annual Selena Tribute Night. Cover is free.

is hosting its 7th Annual Selena Tribute Night. Cover is free. Industry is putting on a LGBT+ friendly Selena Tribute Night. Selena songs will be played every hours from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Friday, April 16: