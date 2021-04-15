Feedback

Selena Day: Where To Celebrate The Queen Of Tejano In San Antonio

By Anna Gallegos

April 15, 2021

Friday, April 16, is officially Selena Day in Texas.

Former Governor George W. Bush declared that April 16, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez's birthday, would forever be known as Selena Day to honor the late Tejano singer.

Selena was killed on March 31, 1995, when she was only 23. Despite her young age and early demise, she became one of the most influential Latino artists of all time.

On what would have been Selena's 50th birthday, San Antonio continues to honor her legacy with lookalike contests and by partying to her music. Here's what's happening:

Thursday, April 15:

Friday, April 16:

  • The Good Kind is hosting a family-friendly Selena Night. Music starts at 6 p.m., and they'll show the 1997 biopic starring Jennifer Lopez at 8 p.m.

This Friday, April 16th join us for Selena Night presented by White Claw! Join us as we celebrate Selena's birthday all...

Posted by The Good Kind Southtown on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Ongoing:

  • The McNay Art Museum's Selena Forever/Siempre Selena exhibit has been extended through August 2021. Admission is $20 for adults with discounts available for teens, college students, and seniors. Children under 12 are free.

Photo: Getty Images

