Tennessee Woman Arrested After Pulling Gun On School Bus

A woman in Tennessee was arrested for allegedly pulling a gun on a Maury County school bus because she was upset that it was late, WSMV reports. Trisha Nicole Graham, 32, of Culleoka, now faces several charges for the incident.

According to school officials, Maury County Public Schools bus No. 50 was making a scheduled stop Tuesday afternoon when the two drivers were confronted by an angry Graham. The drivers, one of whom was in training, attempted to explain why the bus was late, but Graham reportedly pulled out a firearm, a black semi-automatic handgun, the news outlet reports.

The bus quickly left the scene and contacted the bus garage, per WSMV, and the transportation department got int touch with the Maury County Sheriff's Office to report the incident.

The Maury County school district released the following statement after being made aware of the incident:

"Maury County Public Schools continue to work with the Sheriff's Department and families to ensure all students are safe."

According to WSMV, there were nine students on board at the time of the conflict, but no one was injured. Graham is facing five counts of aggravated assault and will appear in court later this month.

