These Are The Top 10 Safest Cities In Texas

How safe do you feel in your town?

Home security review site Safewise.com found that Texans are 32% more worried about crime and safety than the rest of the country.

The crime rate in Texas is higher than the national average, and it slightly increased in 2021. Texas’s violent crime rate saw a small 2% increase from 4.1 to 4.2 incidents per 1,000 people while the property crime rate rose by nearly 1% from 23.7 to 23.9 incidents per 1,000 people.

The most common crime in Texas is package thefts. Around 21% of Texans have fallen victim to porch pirates in the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, the safest cities in Texas average 0.7 violent crime incidents and 8.0 property crime incidents per 1,000 people.

Here are the top 10 safest cities in Texas:

Trophy Club Fulshear Fair Oaks Ranch Colleyville Horizon City Fate Murphy University Park Helotes Highland Park



Safewise used FBI crime data to find the safest cities. Most of the top 10 are suburbs, but safest city with more than 100,000 residents was Allen, which was #40.

See the complete list here.

Photo: Getty Images