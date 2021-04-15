Feedback

These Are The Top 10 Safest Cities In Texas

By Anna Gallegos

April 15, 2021

How safe do you feel in your town?

Home security review site Safewise.com found that Texans are 32% more worried about crime and safety than the rest of the country.

The crime rate in Texas is higher than the national average, and it slightly increased in 2021. Texas’s violent crime rate saw a small 2% increase from 4.1 to 4.2 incidents per 1,000 people while the property crime rate rose by nearly 1% from 23.7 to 23.9 incidents per 1,000 people.

The most common crime in Texas is package thefts. Around 21% of Texans have fallen victim to porch pirates in the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, the safest cities in Texas average 0.7 violent crime incidents and 8.0 property crime incidents per 1,000 people.

Here are the top 10 safest cities in Texas:

  1. Trophy Club
  2. Fulshear
  3. Fair Oaks Ranch
  4. Colleyville
  5. Horizon City
  6. Fate
  7. Murphy
  8. University Park
  9. Helotes
  10. Highland Park


Safewise used FBI crime data to find the safest cities. Most of the top 10 are suburbs, but safest city with more than 100,000 residents was Allen, which was #40.

See the complete list here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About These Are The Top 10 Safest Cities In Texas

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.