Tiësto Signs 3-Year Las Vegas Residency With Zouk Group

As Las Vegas ushers in a new era, Tiësto has found a new home.

On Thursday (April 15), Resorts World Las Vegas announced that the Grammy Award-winning international icon will be joining Zouk Group’s entertainment lineup as a headliner at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub — Las Vegas’s newest day and nightlife experiences opening this summer at the city’s highly anticipated resort.

“Las Vegas is like home to me and I can’t wait to feel the energy as we all make our triumphant return to this electric city,” Tiësto said in a statement.

The Dutch DJ, who called Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand home for the last seven years, signed a three-year deal with the new Resorts World that is reportedly worth $150,000 to $300,000 a night.

“Our relationship with Tiësto dates back to the early stages of his career, and the team at Zouk Group is thrilled to continue our support of him with this incredible partnership,” Andrew Li, Chief Executive Officer of Zouk Group, said. “Tiësto is synonymous with Vegas and nightlife culture and we couldn’t be more excited to provide him with a brand-new stage to get back to business.”

Performance dates and ticket information will be available at zoukgrouplv.com/tiesto on April 19.