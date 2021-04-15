Feedback

Toyota Recalls 280,000 SUVs Over Air Bag Wiring Issue

By Bill Galluccio

April 15, 2021

Toyota announced that it is recalling 280,000 Toyota Venzas due to an issue with the air bags. The car company said that a wiring issue could cause the side air bags not to inflate in the event of a crash.

The recall impacts all SUV from model years 2009-2015. The automaker said that the issue involves a specific wiring harness that can degrade with regular use of the front doors. As the harness degrades, the wires can rub against a grommet, causing them to fracture over time. The automaker estimated that less than one percent of the recalled vehicles were fitted with that harness. Toyota said that if drivers notice the air bag indicator light flickering, it is a sign that the wires need to be replaced.

Toyota said it has received 31 field reports about the issue and 56 warranty claims. There have not been any reports of injuries due to the issue.

Dealers have been notified about the issue, and owners will receive a notification starting by June 12. Owners can take their vehicle to a dealership to be repaired at no cost. Those who already filed a warranty claim and paid to have the issue fixed will be reimbursed.

You can check to see if your car is under recall by entering the 17-digit vehicle identification number at nhtsa.gov/recalls.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Toyota Recalls 280,000 SUVs Over Air Bag Wiring Issue

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.