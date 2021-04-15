Turns Out, Ashley McBryde Learned Of Her 2021 ACM Nods From Her Competition

Ashley McBryde is up for a few honors at the upcoming 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday night (April 18) and the backstory to how she learned of one of her big nominations is a funny one.

During a recent interview, McBryde, who is up for Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, admitted that she learned of her Album of the Year nod from one of the fellow nominees. "I got a text from John Osborne," she said, adding that she was on her way home from a writing retreat in February and unable to watch the live announcement special. "Of course, he left out the part that he was in the category, too."

Her nomination for her sophomore album, Never Will, sees her compete against John and his brother TJ, better known as the Brothers Osborne and their LP, Skeletons, Luke Bryan's Born Here Live Here Die Here, Kane Brown's Mixtape, Vol. 1 and Chris Stapleton's Starting Over.

It's McBryde's first nod in the ACM Awards category and she admitted that an award in recognition for her album is "something [she] really, really would like to have." "I have to think about [and acceptance speech] a little bit because I have a tendency to curse when I'm nervous," she continued. “And I know that's not something I should do on television."

Expect McBryde to also perform at the ceremony with her band. She's set to sing her current single, "Martha Divine," from the edge of the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville. "You can't ask for more than the city of Nashville cityscape at night. It's absolutely gorgeous," she added.