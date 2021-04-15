Utah's Wyatt Pike Opens Up About Why He Dropped Out Of 'American Idol'

Many of this year's American Idol contestants, such as Madison Watkins, Alanis Sophia, and Grace Kinstler, commented on Pike's posts.

Kinstler commented, "So much love for you Wyatt!!! You are going to do AMAZING things; I cannot wait to watch it all unfold for you."

Pike's last performance on the show was a stellar performance of "Use Somebody" by Kings of Leon. His performance received lots of praise from judge Luke Bryan.

Bryan said, "I remember one of the coolest things that ever happened to me is the day I realized that I get to do music forever, under any circumstance. And I'm telling you, Wyatt, you're going to be able to do music for the rest of your life."

Pike made it all the way to the top 12 before dropping out of the competition.

Photo: Getty Images