Utah's Wyatt Pike Opens Up About Why He Dropped Out Of 'American Idol'
By Ginny Reese
April 15, 2021
Utah singer Wyatt Pike was making great strides on the hit tv show American Idol when the show announced that the Park City performer decided to unexpectedly drop out of the competition.
Just two days after the show announced his departure, Pike opened up about his decision on social media, reported Deseret News.
Pike wrote on Twitter on Wednesday,
"I had to leave the [American Idol] competition for personal reasons but am so thankful I get to play music for the rest of my life. Fellow contestants- miss you all, good luck! Thank you to everyone for your support... do stick around for more musical things soon!"
I had to leave the @AmericanIdol competition for personal reasons but am so thankful I get to play music for the rest of my life. Fellow contestants - miss you all, good luck! Thank you to everyone for your support… do stick around for more musical things soon! pic.twitter.com/Yyaozsz4Vj— Wyatt Pike (@WyattPike) April 14, 2021
Many of this year's American Idol contestants, such as Madison Watkins, Alanis Sophia, and Grace Kinstler, commented on Pike's posts.
Kinstler commented, "So much love for you Wyatt!!! You are going to do AMAZING things; I cannot wait to watch it all unfold for you."
Pike's last performance on the show was a stellar performance of "Use Somebody" by Kings of Leon. His performance received lots of praise from judge Luke Bryan.
Bryan said, "I remember one of the coolest things that ever happened to me is the day I realized that I get to do music forever, under any circumstance. And I'm telling you, Wyatt, you're going to be able to do music for the rest of your life."
Pike made it all the way to the top 12 before dropping out of the competition.
