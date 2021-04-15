Vanessa shared multiple videos of her and Natalia's late-night tattoo session, captioning one post, "(All my tatts are single needle to keep the lines clean)...jokingly referred to as “vato style” in this video since I’m still using this older historical process." She added, "This style is not really called “vato style” (for you LITERAL headline writing folks).... It’s referred to as Single Needle🪡 🤦🏻‍♀️. First tatt of the night done.... 8 hours to decide on the font 🙃😁 @nikkohurtado #Mambacita ❤️🦋 Thank you @bjbetts for collaborating with Nikko on my font! Tatt took 5 mins. ❤️"

She later unveiled her new ink — "Mamabicita" written in cursive on her wrist. The tat is a tribute to her late 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who earned the nickname from her basketball legend father, who was known as the Black Mamba.