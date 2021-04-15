Feedback

Vanessa Bryant Shares Adorable Photos Of Daughters Wearing Lakers Jerseys

By Peyton Blakemore

April 15, 2021

The Bryants will forever be a Lakers family!

On Wednesday (April 13), Vanessa Bryant shared a photo collage of her youngest daughters — Bianka Bella, 4, and Capri Kobe, 21 months — rocking Lakers' jerseys in honor of their late father Kobe Bryant.

"Lil' Mambacitas 💜💛 Bianka & Capri," the proud mom captioned the Instagram photo that showed a smiling Capri wearing a traditional purple and yellow jersey with Kobe's number 24 on it and a glowing Bianka wearing a black jersey with the number 8 — Kobe's former number — etched on it.

Last month, Vanessa and her eldest daughter, Natalia, got new tattoos to honor their late loved ones, Kobe and Gianna. For the mother-daughter duo's tattoo session, they called up famed tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado to make a house call.

Vanessa shared multiple videos of her and Natalia's late-night tattoo session, captioning one post, "(All my tatts are single needle to keep the lines clean)...jokingly referred to as “vato style” in this video since I’m still using this older historical process." She added, "This style is not really called “vato style” (for you LITERAL headline writing folks).... It’s referred to as Single Needle🪡 🤦🏻‍♀️. First tatt of the night done.... 8 hours to decide on the font 🙃😁 @nikkohurtado #Mambacita ❤️🦋 Thank you @bjbetts for collaborating with Nikko on my font! Tatt took 5 mins. ❤️"

She later unveiled her new ink — "Mamabicita" written in cursive on her wrist. The tat is a tribute to her late 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who earned the nickname from her basketball legend father, who was known as the Black Mamba.

As for Natalia, she got two tattoos during the session. Her first being a tattoo on her finger that reads "Muse"— a clear nod to Kobe's 2015 documentary of the same name. Unfortunately, Vanessa, who was behind the camera, didn't put her phone close enough to Natalia's wrist for fans to see what Natalia got for her second tattoo.

Photo: Getty Images

